Chhatrapur: With incessant rains causing heavy damage to standing paddy crops in different parts of Ganjam district, farmers have appealed for immediate intervention and help from the government.

According to reports, the hapless farmers have urged Communist party leaders Nilakantha Dash and Janardan Reddy to look into their grievances and help convey their miseries to the government. The district is still experiencing heavy drizzle, which started since Thursday afternoon, worsening the condition of the already inundated paddy fields and other seasonal crop plantations.

The unseasonal rain at a time when the crops were growing well has marred prospects of good harvest, they said. To salvage the losses, some farmers have resorted to cutting down raw paddy plants and left those dry under polythene sheets. This is even though the measure is only going to add to their woes. The rains have also wreaked havoc on well-grown vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomatoes, radish, brinjal, among a few. The looming crop loss due to untimely rains has threatened to ruin the farmers financially as many of them have taken loans, either from banks or private lenders, in anticipation of a good yield of paddy or vegetables which could translate into handsome returns from the sale proceeds. The income would not only have helped them in making the loan repayments, but invest in future agricultural engagements.

However, with the weather threatening to snatch away their hard labour and hope, the farmers desperately look for government aid for succour.