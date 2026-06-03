Jajpur: A 50-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by his neighbour over a land dispute in Odisha’s Jajpur district Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place at Saroi village under the Dharmasala police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Nandini Dehury, a widow, while the accused is Hari Dehury (30).

According to the police, the families of Nandini and Hari had a dispute over a piece of homestead land for a long time.

Around 11 am Wednesday, Hari forcibly entered Nandini’s house and got into a quarrel with her over the land dispute.

During the heated argument, Hari allegedly attacked Nandini with a crowbar, leading to her death, the police said.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested Hari based on a complaint filed by the son of the deceased, Jajpur Road Sub Divisional Police Officer S K Patra said.

We have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the motive behind the murder, he said,

adding that a property dispute is suspected as the motive behind the murder, Patra said.