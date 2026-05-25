Rasulpur: Police in Jajpur district have arrested a murder accused who had been absconding for the last 31 years by reportedly hiding inside a bunker constructed in his house.

The accused, identified as Rabi Mallick, was arrested by Kuakhia police in connection with a murder case reported in 1994 under Kalan panchayat.

He was produced before a court Friday. According to police, Mallick had been evading arrest since the murder by secretly living inside a bunker at his residence.

Despite repeated raids and searches at various locations over the years, police had failed to trace him.

A GR case (990/94) had been registered against the accused in the Jajpur JMFC court, which had issued multiple arrest warrants.

Acting on the direction of Kuakhia IIC Sushant Kumar Sethi, police intensified efforts over the past month and conducted raids at several places.

Police later received reliable information that the accused had recently been spotted in the area.

Following surveillance on his movements, officials discovered that he was hiding inside a concealed bunker in his house to avoid arrest.

Police subsequently raided the house, located the bunker and nabbed the accused.