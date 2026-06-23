Bargarh: Hundreds of farmers staged a protest outside the Bargarh district collector’s office Tuesday over issues surrounding paddy procurement.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Sanyukta Krushak Sangathan (SKS) as farmers claimed many of them have “either not received procurement tokens or have had their tokens blocked”.

Farmers also alleged that those who received tokens were allowed to sell only a limited quantity of paddy, far below their actual production.

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With the ‘kharif cultivation’ season approaching, protesters expressed concern that they have yet to dispose of their rabi harvest, affecting their financial preparedness for the next cropping cycle.

The agitating farmers urged authorities to resolve the token-related issues and ensure the procurement of their remaining paddy at the earliest.