Kesinga: Farmers from Kandel village under Kalahandi’s Kesinga block have thanked the Chief Minister and Executive Engineer for sanctioning the Kandel-2 canal in the village.

More than 50 farmers will benefit from Kandel-1 and 2 canals. While work on Kandel-2 was finished recently, Kandel 1 is already operational. Shiba Shakti Pani Panchayat in Kandel village was given the responsibility of carrying out the canal work.

Sadananda Putel — a young farmer and social worker from Kandel village who has been recognised by various institutions as one of the best young farmers in the district and the state by cultivating paddy, cotton, and vegetables on 50 hectares of farmland – said that while Kandel-1 benefited 36 farmers, 14 farmers will benefit from Kandel-2 which was built at a cost of Rs4,99,800.

It is also learned that a survey report detailing the irrigation plan for Kandel gram panchayat has also been sent to the Water Resources department.

When contacted, Rupashikta Behera, junior engineer, Irrigation Development Division-6, Department of Water Resources, Bhawanipatna, said that money has been sanctioned to irrigate the entire Kandel gram panchayat. She said that the canal work will start once the general elections are over.

*Tumeshwar Sahu

PNN