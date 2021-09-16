Sambalpur: Farmers’ organizations in Sambalpur district are up in arms over various farm issues like faulty paddy procurement, fraud in insurance and subsidy distribution.

They have planned to launch ‘Gaon Ku Chala Abhiyan’ (march to village campaign) from September 22. The agitation planned by the farmers’ outfits is said to affect the coming panchayat elections.

The Zill Krushak Sangathan held a meeting at Bishalkunta here Wednesday. Farmers alleged that the government is trying to hand over the farm sector to private players through new farm laws.

The district farmers’ unit has supported the central farmers’ unions over the latter’s bandh call. As per a decision taken at the meeting, farmers will block the NH in front of the Bareipalli market yard for three hours.

Ashok Pradhan, president of the Pashima Odisha Krushak Sangathan alleged that both the state and the central governments have made laws that go against the interests of farmers.

“Due to faulty procurement policy, farmers have to suffer distress sale of paddy. No government has any concern for the farmers’ plight. The government is not paying heed to allegations and opposition from farmers.

There is a need for changing the government in order to change the farm laws,” he observed. From September 22, farmers will launch the ‘Gaon Ku Chala Abhiyan.’

The farmers will fight against injustice being meted out them in various ways and pretexts, they added. The fight against the government will go on for a long time as farmers will be apprised of farm issues better.

The farmers’ organizations have split the district into six zones while a 30-member core committee has been formed to mobilize farmers in villages. The members of the core committee will visit villages and will organise rallies in all areas, it was said.

