Khaprakhol: Quintals of fish are found dead in Upper Suktel dam under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district over one week or so.

However, the causes of the mass fish deaths are yet to be ascertained. Local fish farmers are at a loss.

Fish farmers affiliated to Upper Suktel Matsyajibi Mahasangh had grown fish in the dam. About 30 quintals of fish are dead, said Nabaghan Pradhan, the president of the Mahasangh.

Pradhan was worried over such development and said that he had never seen such mass death before. “Our livelihood is at stake. The government should look into the matter,” he demanded.

Block fisheries officer Sanjib Kumar Sahu said that he has visited the dam and taken stock of the situation.

“Due to the water contamination in the dam, fishes might have died. Fishermen should immediately catch fish. The higher-ups were apprised of it,” he added.

PNN