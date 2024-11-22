Paralakhemundi: In what can be termed as an ‘alarming development’, agriculture land is being levelled and is being sold as residential plots in many parts of Gajapati district. Allegations have surfaced that farmlands are being purchased by brokers and are being converted into residential plots through manipulation at the tehsil level. This trend has also extended to endowment (temple) land plots, with brokers reportedly eyeing these properties. In rural areas, many persons have migrated to other states in search of work as they feel that farming is not a lucrative proposition anymore. Their farmlands are lying unused. Brokers are grabbing these plots at throwaway prices and then selling those at high rates to people wanting to build residences. Due to urban expansion, the demand for such plots has increased manifold.

Also Read: Odisha begins celebrations of 125th birth anniversary of first CM Harekrushna Mahtab

Sources said that in Kulunda village under Gumma block, brokers have allegedly set their sights on farmlands belonging to the Radha Gobinda Bije temple. Under existing regulations, selling endowment land requires approval from the Endowment department. However, sources stated that brokers are bypassing the rules and selling agriculture land without the requisite approvals. Locals said that this practice is prevalent in the district headquarters as well as in the blocks of Gosani, Kashinagar and Gumma, where fertile lands are being flattened and sold as residential plots. Activists and locals have called for stringent action from registration officials and tehsildars to prevent such malpractices. They have also said that agricultural land must be protected at any cost. When contacted, tehsildar Narayan Behera, stated, “Since I took charge, no such complaints have been reported. However, if such issues arise, strict action will be taken. I will personally ensure close monitoring of these matters.”