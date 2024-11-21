Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday commenced the celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, the state’s first chief minister.

The state government has decided to commemorate Mahtab’s birth anniversary throughout the year beginning with a three-day celebration from Thursday.

A special photo exhibition showcasing rare pictures of Mahtab with several personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Ballav Vai Patel were put on display by the Information and Public Relations Department here at Rabindra Mandap.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida along with Ministers Prithviraj Harichandan and Suryabanshi Suraj inaugurated the exhibition which will continue till November 23.

A cultural programme was also organised at the Utkal University of Culture.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy along with Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi and several ministers paid tributes to the statue of Mahtab on the House premises.

Sharing some pictures of the national-level celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahtab on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said his life was marked by unwavering principles and a commitment to national unity.

As a close associate of leaders like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he played a pivotal role in shaping Odisha’s future.

His courage in opposing the Emergency in 1975 and his significant contributions to the state’s development, including the integration of 26 princely states, underscore his vision, Majhi said.

“A true freedom fighter and mentor, he inspired generations of leaders, writers, and journalists, earning the title of the ‘Sardar Patel of Odisha’ for his monumental role in the freedom struggle,” Majhi wrote on X.

The state government will establish memorials, including at his birthplace in Agarpada, reprint his books in various languages and encourage research on his life. A biopic on his life will be produced to inspire future generations, the CM added.

The Odia language, literature and culture department has also lined up several programmes to commemorate Mahtab’s birth anniversary.

Mahtab was born November 21, 1899 and died January 2, 1987.

