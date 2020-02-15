Bangalore: Bowing to public pressure, a bill to legalise traditional buffalo race ‘Kambala’ and bullock cart races in Karnataka was passed by the state Assembly with all parties backing the move.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was amended in its application to Karnataka by the bill which was tabled after the clamour for Kambala grew, spurred by the success of pro-jallikattu (taming of bull) stir in Tamil Nadu.

Held in southwest Karnataka, the ‘Kambala’ is traditionally sponsored by local Tuluva landlords and households in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. It is an ancient, traditional buffalo race run on muddy or slushy paddy fields.

A ‘Kambala’ jockey named Srinivasa Gowda has become an overnight sensation after covering 142.50 metres in just 13.62 seconds or 100m in 9.55 seconds. This would effectively make the 28-year-old Gowda the fastest man on earth, beating, Usain Bolt’s world record of 100m in 9.58 seconds.

#WATCH – Srinivasa Gowda from Karnataka ran 100m in 9.55 seconds at a "Kambala" (buffalo race). He was faster than Usain Bolt who took 9.58 seconds to create a world record. pic.twitter.com/rrbf3lxnpn — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2020

A post on social networking site Twitter featuring Gowda galloping in slushy mud has caught everyone’s attention.

“He is Srinivasa Gowda (28) from Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. Ran 142.5 metres in just 13.62 seconds at a ‘Kambala’ or buffalo race in a slushy paddy field. 100 metres in JUST 9.55 seconds! @usainbolt took 9.58 seconds to cover 100 metres. #Karnataka,” the post read.

Although the speed is generated by the couple of buffalos running alongside Gowda, the slushy field is definitely a deterrent.

Ever since Gowda’s remarkable feat came to the fore, social media has been replete with calls to Sports Authority of India to take note of this potential athlete.

PNN/Agencies