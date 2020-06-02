New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said Tuesday that 3,708 COVID-19 patients have been cured in last 24 hours. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients now stands at 95,527. Hence the recovery rate in India is 48.07 which is one of the highest in comparison to other countries.

Fatality rate

India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate per lakh population is 0.41 as against 4.9 pc globally. It is among the lowest in world the Health Ministry asserted. The ministry claimed 14 countries with cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths.

Testing facilities

More than 1.20 lakh samples are being tested for COVID-19 on an average per day, the ministry said. At present there are 476 government and 205 private labs that are conducting tests. The ministry also said that 73 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in India are of people with comorbidities. One in every two COVID-19 deaths has been of senior citizens. They constitute 10 per cent of the total population.

No under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths have occurred in India. The states are doing causality assessment and attributing cause of death accordingly, the Health Ministry stated.

Living with the virus

India is now going through the ‘Unlock 1’ phase. “In this situation we have to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. We have to live with the virus by taking adequate precautions,” officials of the Health Ministry said.

Agencies