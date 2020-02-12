Telkoi: A man was arrested here Tuesday for brutally beating up his son in this town of Keonjhar district and tattooing the picture of a donkey on his back. The man who works in a bank did the ghastly act after his son committed a mistake while studying.

The accused has been identified as Ashwini Kumar Patra and his son is currently studying in class 1.

Locals said that the Ashwini in a fit of anger undressed his son and tattooed the word ‘Gadha’ (donkey) in Odia on the latter’s back. Unable to bear the torture and beating any longer, the son fled the house and started running towards the Telkoi market and then towards the Jagannath Temple here.

Seeing the kid screaming and crying in pain, locals rushed to his rescue. When they found injury marks on his body, they immediately informed the police.

The police reached the spot and rescued the minor boy. The police have registered a suo-moto case under sections 341, 294, 506, 323 and 325 of the IPC and arrested the father, Telkoi IIC Padmini Meher informed.

PNN