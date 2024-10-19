Phulbani: A father-daughter duo have died of snake bite in Odisha’s Boudh district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night in Charichak village when Sukant Kanhar and his 12-year-old daughter Lipika were sleeping on the floor of their house.

After being bitten by the snake, they were brought to the district headquarters hospital late Friday night but the attending doctor declared them brought dead.

The deceased man hailed from Gumagarh village in Phulbani block in Kandhamal district and was serving at Charichak as a teacher for the last few years.

The villagers and the relatives of the deceased have urged the local administration to grant ex-gratia amount to the next of kin.

PTI