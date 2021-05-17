Bhandaripokhari: The tough times due to the Covid-19 pandemic is not just hampering human beings, it is affecting the lives of animals too. Amid these tough times, a father and daughter duo has turned ‘good Samaritan’ for stray birds in Bhadrak district.

Sources said that the 37-year-old Jyoti Shankar Panda and his nine-year-old daughter Mamali of Bayabanapur panchayat under Bhandaripokhari block leave their house every morning carrying with them food grains, millets and water for the birds.

Jyoti works as ‘Udyan Saathi’ in his panchayat. He and his daughter walk more than a mile every day. The two keep the food grains, millets and water on trees on both sides of road as well as on trees. They feel that during the scorching summer, the birds will survive on these products.

Jyoti uses a ladder to climb the trees and keeps the edibles in containers. His daughter carries the food products for the birds, a local villager stated.

“I feed around 2.5kg of food grains and millets to the stray birds. This gives me immense pleasure. My daughter and me spend nearly four hours every day to feed birds,” Jyoti said.

PNN