Bhubaneswar: A father and daughter were killed after a speeding truck hit their scooter on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Gangapada Square in Khordha district. According to police, the truck hit the scooter from behind, killing both victims on the spot. The incident triggered protests by locals, who blocked the highway for several hours, disrupting traffic on the busy Chennai-Kolkata corridor.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena reached the spot and pacified the agitating locals and helped restore traffic. CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the next of kin of the deceased.