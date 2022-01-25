Berhampur: In an act of retaliation, a man allegedly shot dead a youth who had misbehaved with his daughter six months ago. The incident took place Monday in Rampudi village near Polasara area of Ganjam district.

According to a source, deceased Kartik Sabar (40) had misbehaved with the daughter of Ladu Sabar six months ago. A dispute prevailed over the matter while Kartik was absconded following the incident.

Last evening, Ladu crept behind Kartik’s house and fired at him. Kartik sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

On being informed, Purushottampur police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Ladu has been detained for questioning.

Police have registered a murder case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the deceased’s wife. The weapon used by Ladu has been seized while a detailed probe is underway.

PNN