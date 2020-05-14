Kaptipada: Panic gripped Kaptipada area of Mayurbhanj district following publication of the travel history of two COVID-19 infected people. They alleged that the administration is not serious about the travel history of two Surat returnees, a report said.

Notably, the area has so far recorded 9 cases of COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, they submitted a memorandum to local tehsildar and have appealed to the Collector that given the seriousness of the matter, there is a need for quick tracing of the people who have come in contact with two people.

According to reports, seven of the infected people belong to Pingu, one to JS Jamudiha, and another to Tentulisahi.

It was learnt that a car driver and a sweeper of Kaptipada College quarantine centre have come in contact with the number-2 COVID patient (Pingu) and number-8 patient (Tentulisahi). Locals wondered that how many people have come in contact with the sweeper and the driver till date. They feared that many people unknowingly would have been infected by coming in contact with the two.

It was pointed out in the memorandum that the number-2 COVID patient had come to the village May 4. Violating the quarantine guidelines, he along with his family members came to the panchayat quarantine centre in a private car, instead of any vehicle of the administration.

Locals also alleged that this infected person had visited various places in Kaptipada, Udala and Pingu. Another Surat returnee (Number-8) had come from Surat in a bus and got down at Soro in Balasore. Violating the quarantine norms, he came to Kaptipada in a private car and mingled with his family members and relatives. Besides, he had visited Kaptipada bazaar before coming to the quarantine centre. This has caused resentment among people, who alleged that the administration has adopted casual attitude towards the travel history of the two infected people.

The locals appealed to the district administration to quickly trace the travel history of the two infected people. Tehsildar Radharanjan Das said that the car drivers were taken to quarantine centres and their swabs were sent to laboratory for examination.