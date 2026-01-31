Washington: The United States government went into a partial shutdown Saturday after Congress failed to approve the 2026 federal budget before the midnight deadline, resulting in a temporary lapse in federal funding.

Lawmakers indicated that the disruption could be short-lived, with the House expected to approve a Senate-backed funding package early next week.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations amid Democratic outrage over the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis at the hands of federal immigration agents.

The incident reportedly stalled discussions on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a key sticking point in budget talks.

With no agreement in place by the deadline, many non-essential government operations were suspended.

Federal departments affected include those overseeing education, health, housing, and defence, among others. Officials said shutdown procedures were expected to begin overnight, although congressional leaders from both parties described a brief disruption as more likely than a prolonged closure due to the Senate’s recent actions.

“Instead of going after drug smugglers, child predators, and human traffickers, the Trump Administration is wasting valuable resources targeting peaceful protestors in Chicago and Minneapolis,” said Senate Democratic Minority Whip Dick Durbin, adding that “this Administration continues to make Americans less safe.”

About three-quarters of federal operations are impacted, and if the shutdown extends, tens of thousands of federal employees could face unpaid leave or be required to work without pay until Congress restores funding.

Late Friday, the Senate approved a package covering five remaining funding bills to finance most federal agencies through September, along with a two-week stopgap measure for the DHS, giving negotiators more time to resolve disputes over immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump expressed support for the Senate-backed deal and urged the House to act quickly, signalling his desire to prevent a lengthy shutdown. This would mark the second government shutdown of his second term, following last fall’s record-long stoppage that halted federal services for over a month.