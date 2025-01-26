Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik Sunday said justice, liberty, fraternity and equality are the pillars of the constitution of India and federalism is the bedrock of the country’s unity.

Patnaik said this while addressing party workers on the occasion of Republic Day. He unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at Sankha Bhawan, BJD’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

Stating that India is a great country, he said, “Our freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi has given the message of peace, non-violence and friendship to the whole world.”

The constitution of India is a sacred book of unity, which has been successful in binding India, which is a multilingual, multi-religious, and multi-caste nation, in the thread of unity, he said.

“Our constitution has protected the rights of the states and it has given an important directive for social justice. Still, we have a long way to go towards social justice,” Patnaik said.

He said India has scripted many success stories in the last seven decades and Odisha’s contribution is no less significant.

“Odisha has achieved many milestones in the field of development between 2000 and 2024. The NITI Aayog of the government of India has recognized our work. Odisha has become the top state in India in the Financial Health Index,” he said, adding, “Development has always been our focus and will remain in future too.”

The BJD president appealed to his party workers to continue to serve the people of Odisha.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal hoisted the tricolour at the party state headquarters here while Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam unfurled the national flag at Congress Bhawan.

The responsibility of the BJP has been enhanced as it has formed the government in Odisha along with the Centre for the third time, Samal said.

“We are continuously working to address the basic problems of the people along with realising the dream to make Odisha a prosperous, developed and Atmanirbhar state,” he said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has considered Odisha as his focus state, the BJP president said, “The PM is scheduled to visit the state January 28, which will be his fifth visit in the last seven months after BJP formed government here.”

Addressing Congress party workers, Kadam criticised the BJP alleging they have never supported the constitution of India and those who prepared it.

“Even today they are insulting our constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. On this auspicious day, I appeal to all people of Odisha to come forward to protect our Constitution from the forces who are trying to harm it,” the Congress leader said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) and NALCO celebrated the 76th Republic Day at its headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

ECoR general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal unfurling the National Flag extended warm greetings to all railway personnel on this auspicious occasion.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD of NALCO, unfurled the tricolour at the company’s corporate office here.

PTI