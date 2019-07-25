New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa might be the “highest paid actor” in the film “Guddiyan Patole”, more than her male counterparts, but she feels pay parity is a far cry because female actors overall do not get what they deserve.

“The issue of pay gap exists not only in Bollywood or the Punjabi film industry, but in Hollywood too. Why just cinema, it is prevalent everywhere, whether it is the corporate world or any other profession. It’s rare when a woman gets equal pay as her male employee,” Sonam told IANS.

According to her, pay parity should be decided on an artiste’s skills more than the gender.

“Makers should see how good an actor performs, rather than seeing what is his or her gender. In today’s time, skill and talent matter the most. A film won’t work if it has no heroine. So, if actresses are giving their best shot to a film, they also deserve the best in return,” she added.

Sonam, however, believes things have changed, and lauded actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut for “bringing that change” in the industry.

“Look at Alia and Kangana. They have proved that women are no less than men. These actresses have brought the audience to cinema halls on their own. Now every Friday the audience awaits for their films. Isn’t it a great change? More women-oriented films are being made now, and after seeing this change in Bollywood, the Punjab industry is also trying to make good roles for female artistes.”

Sonam, who is known for starring in Punjabi hits such as “Muklawa” and the “Carry On Jatta” series, is now gearing up for the release of the Punjabi remake of “Singham”. In the film, she plays the love interest of actor-singer Parmish Verma.

Apart from her acting stint in the Punjabi “Singham”, Sonam is also excited about her dance number in the upcoming Bollywood project, “Street Dancer”.

“I did a special song for ‘Street Dancer’. The makers wanted a Punjabi girl for the song, so this is not my fullfledged debut film in Bollywood,” she clarified.