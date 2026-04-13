Satamile: A female elephant was found dead in the Hindol forest range of Dhenkanal district Sunday, officials said.

The carcass was discovered in the Bargoj reserve forest under the Sinkol range of the Hindol forest division during the morning hours, triggering concern among forest officials.

According to sources, the elephant had been unwell for the past few days, and the Forest department had been closely monitoring its movement and health condition.

The animal was reportedly roaming in the area before it was found dead.

Forest personnel and a team of veterinarians reached the spot and began an investigation.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

Officials said the cause would be determined after a postmortem examination.