Puri: A female journalist, Linu Nayak, staged an overnight protest outside the office of the Puri Superintendent of Police, demanding justice after being allegedly assaulted by servitors (sevayats) of the Jagannath Temple. Several journalists Tuesday joined her in solidarity, as calls for swift legal action intensify.

Despite the incident occurring more than 48 hours earlier, no arrests have been made, prompting strong criticism from media professionals and opposition parties. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the Puri District Collector Siddhartha Shankar Swain demanding immediate legal action against the accused sevayats.

Nayak, who spent the entire night outside the SP’s office, stated that she would continue her protest until justice is delivered. Administrative officials, including the local tehsildar, attempted to mediate and persuade her to end the demonstration, but she refused to back down without concrete action.

According to a source, on the morning of April 6, 2025, Nayak and her camera crew went to the Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate) of the Jagannath Temple after receiving a tip-off that certain servitors were allegedly accepting money to facilitate privileged darshan (viewing) for devotees. While attempting to record visuals of the scene, the journalists were confronted by a group of sevayats who objected to their presence.

The confrontation reportedly turned violent, with several servitors allegedly snatching cameras and mobile phones from the journalists and launching a physical assault. Nayak and her cameraman sustained injuries and were admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Puri for treatment.

An FIR was filed at Singhadwar police station based on Nayak’s complaint, which included charges of mental harassment, physical assault, and intimidation.

However, journalists have criticised the police for failing to take any visible action, despite assurances from Puri SP Vinit Agrawal that an impartial investigation would be conducted and strict measures taken.

