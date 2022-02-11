Bhawanipatna/Narla: A female elephant died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire on Jampada-Khairmal road under Narla forest range in Kalahandi district, sources said Thursday.

The matter came to the fore after locals spotted the carcass of the elephant and informed the forest officials Thursday.

Forest officials and Narla police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Locals suspect that the animal might have died after coming in contact with a high-tension live wire while returning from a banana orchard at Burdipada under Bhimkela panchayat near Narla.

Electric wire was found dangling from a utility pole at the mishap site. When contacted, Narla ranger Giridhari Nag said the reason behind the animal death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes.

Meanwhile, sources said death of elephants due to electrocution is not new in the state. Several jumbos have also died earlier after coming in contact with live wire in various parts of the state.

