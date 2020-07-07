Odapada: A female contractual labourer was murdered on the premises of Tata Steel BSL plant under Kantabania police station in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Jolly Sahu, aged 30, a resident of Badam area under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district. Achyutananda Das of Telkoi area in Keonjhar district is alleged to have killed Jolly. The two were said to be in a relationship.

The security guards of the plant nabbed Das when he was trying to escape from the plant premises through gate no-1. Later, they handed him over to the police.

Kantabania IIC Niranjan Sethy informed they have registered a case (Case No-66/20) and launched an investigation into the matter.

According to police reports, Jolly was a single mother to a son. In search for employment, she had come to Kantabania area a few months ago. Later she got a job as a house keeping labourer under Durga Steel Industries, a contractor firm and was working at Tata Steel BSL plant. The two had reportedly developed a close relationship while working at the plant. Das would often come to Jolly’s rented house in an inebriated condition and forcibly take away money from her. Earlier, Jolly had also reported such incidents at the police station.

At 2:30pm Monday, when Jolly and three other labourers were resting inside the plant when Achyutananda came upto them and before they could sense his motive he attacked Jolly with a rod on her head.

Profusely bleeding from the attack, Jolly was immediately rushed to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH). But the doctors declared her brought dead.

The labourers have demanded for a probe as to how the accused had entered the plant without any gate pass.

Police have launched a probe into the matter and further reports are awaited.

