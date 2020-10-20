Bhubaneswar: Giving a green light for the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday set the ball rolling for the mega business event to be held here.

The state government has roped in Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as its national industry partner for the 3rd edition of the event.

An MoU was signed between Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and FICCI on a virtual platform in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen said a positive policy framework, robust infrastructure, skilled human resources and result-oriented administration will help Odisha realise this vision. With the signing of the MoU, he expressed confidence that the state will take the next leap in industrial growth and development.

He said the Make in Odisha Conclaves in 2016 and 2018 brought in significant quantum of investments resulting in creation of a diversified industrial base in the state, and as an outcome, the state has established itself as one of the premier investment destinations in the country.

The state has all the mechanisms in place to realise the vision of making Odisha an investment destination of choice, both nationally and globally, he further said. The CM said even during these trying times, Odisha has undertaken various investment promotion activities and is able to attract over Rs 24,300 crore worth of new investments since February 2020.

Odisha has implemented a robust single window framework to enable seamless, hassle-free and prompt investment facilitation services. Odisha remains amongst the top destinations in terms of grounding of industrial projects, Patnaik added.