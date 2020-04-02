Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday said that the fifth COVID patient from the state had come in contact with 21 people. In a rare event, the government also revealed the identity of the person and asked citizens who came in contact with the person to remain in quarantine.

The government said that the person had no travel history to any foreign country or to any other Indian state. It has also decided to strengthen other norms as preventive measures. The government said that till Thursday it was known that the person came in contact with 21 persons but the process of contact tracing is going on.

“We have till now tested 900 samples and we have currently five positive cases of COVID 19. In the contact tracing of the fifth person, it was revealed that he came in contact with 21 persons. The contact tracing of the person is still on,” Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of the government on COVID 19 said.

The government on the other hand also modified that contact tracing data of the fourth COVID patient. The government said earlier had said that the person had come in contact with seven persons but on Thursday said that he came in contact with 33 persons.

The government also said that several people are still in isolation while close to 11,000 persons have registered with the government under the mandatory registration regime for entrants to the state from outside.

“85 persons are under Hospital Isolation Thursday in different hospitals. A total of 15,895 persons have registered themselves through online and 104 Health Helpline. Out of these 4366 persons are from abroad and 11,529 persons from other States,” Bagchi said.

Food and accommodation have been ensured through 358 camps for around 24,518 ‘Guest Workers’ from outside the State stranded in Odisha. These workers are primarily from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, MP and Uttar Pradesh, the government said.