BHUBANESWAR: “Music, Dance and Literature are an important part of Odia culture,” said Gyana Pitha Awardee Sitakanta Mohapatra while inaugurating the Fifth Odisha Art and Literature Festival, 2020 at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre, Friday.

Mohapatra said’ that Odisha is such a State,where the sculpture of the temple has been found place in the palm leapmanuscript painting and in odia Poetry. The Jagannath cult and the tribal tradition are two measure features of odia culture. The tradition of odia poetry is classical and the prose tradition starts fromthe great writer Fakir Mohan Senapati.The man who dreams in the language that is reflected in his creativity.’

Famous poet Shri Bibhu Padhi said ‘that poetry gives a modern dimension to human life. In the keynote address the festival advisor Satya Mohanty has said that poetry brings the possibility of the word and the world to all of us who are desirous of savoring it. When power narrows areas of mans concern poetry reminds inrichness and diversity of existence.’

The Director of the festival, Manu Dash, discussed about various programmes that has been planned for the three-day festival.

Discussions would be held on climate change and its economic impact in Odisha as well as on Cinema, Athletics, Religion and Spiritualism in Literature, and much more. Besides, there will be poetry reading sessions on all the three days.