Bolangir: The district administration here Saturday declared Likhiria village and nearby 21 other villages as containmain zones after the COVID-19 test reports of two youths from Likhiria village under Rushudda panchayat in Gudbhela block turned out to be positive.

The villages declared as containment zones are: Tusura, Nuagaon, Kharda and Tikiripada under Tusura NAC, Sindirabahali, Tebadamunda, Rushuda, Barla, Chantipadar and Pipalmunda of three panchayats under Gudbhela block and Chandrapur, Madanapali, Sagarapali, Jarasingha, Barakani, Mahakudapali, Sarasbahal, Kuturla, Pandel, Badadunguripali and Udar villages of seven panchayats under Deogaon block.

Besides, Likhiria-Tikiripada road, Likhiria-Salepali road, Likhiria-Barla road, Deogaon-Madanapali road, Deogaon-Chandrapur road and Deogaon-Gaibahal roads have also been sealed.

Collector Arindam Dakua asked district officials to ensure that vehicular and people movement in containment zones are brought to a stop. He asked the residents of those areas to remain indoors.

All the government and private organisations will remain closed in these areas. The containment zone restrictions will be in force for 48 hours from its announcement.

Dakua also directed to open a control room on the premises of Bolangir sub-collector office and asked Bolangir sub-collector to monitor the supply of medicine and other essentials to the people residing within the containment zones.

Both the virus-infected youths were shifted from Likhiria village to COVID hospital on KISS campus, Bolangir town Friday. Meanwhile, Rapid Response Team and medical team visited the village, collected travel history of the youths and prepared a list of the patients’ contactees.

Firemen and municipality staff carried out the sanitisation work in Likhiria village Saturday morning. District health department staff, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers have also reached the village to carry out several ancillary jobs including sample collection.

