Ganjam: The migration-prone Ganjam district in Odisha is close to registering 5000 COVID-19 positive cases. The COVID-19 hotspot district reported 246 new cases Thursday. The current COVID-19 cases in Ganjam districts stand at 1845. So far 2,971 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the district went up to 48 with two new fatalities at the TATA COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli in this town reported within 24 hours.

Some relief is expected as the district administration has managed to turn 84 per cent of the villages, coronavirus free zones in the district.

On the other hand the door to door screening has also started in rural pockets of Ganjam district as 16% villages are still under red-zone category.

According to the plan, “Mission Ganjam”, the focus has been kept on contact tracing, testing and quarantines. The screening is being carried out by 60 doctors’ teams to identify people with influenza-like symptoms.

As the corona positive cases are rising continuously in urban area, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange declared five days shut-down (July 16-July 21) in 7- NACs under Chhatrapur subdivision.

For this the district administration has deployed police forces at various chowk of the district. The police are checking each and every vehicle in the district and wearing of masks by the people.

Meanwhile, the war against Corona in Ganjam district got more power with the Government of Odisha deploying 130 more doctors and 37 OAS, ORS officers.

According to notifications issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department, 30 Medical Officers have been deployed to the City Hospital (District Headquarters Hospital, Ganjam).

