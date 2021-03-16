A couple broke out in a fight in full public view after the woman caught her husband with another woman in a shopping market. A video of the fight has gone viral on social media.The incident took place at Meerut’s Central Market.

It is alleged that a man identified as Adnan was in the market with another woman when his wife, Ayesha caught them together. A fight ensued between the couple before the police reached the spot and took the couple to police station.

According to sources, Ayesha said she married Adnan in February 2020. But, Adnan ‘left’ Ayesha after differences cropped out between them. But, Ayesha got to know that Adnan was in the market with another woman, she followed them.

Ayesha alleged that Adnan had assaulted her in the past. Ayesha said she wanted to send Adnan to jail. She claimed that Adnan wanted to divorce her illegally, and that she has not yet signed the divorce papers.

The police said the divorce process was underway but was yet to be cleared by a court.