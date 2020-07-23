New Delhi: A total of 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours. It is the highest single-day recovery rate in India. The fresh negative cases have taken the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent in India. This information was given Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am Thursday, the total recoveries have surged to 7,82,606. The current active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,56,439.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has also crossed the 15-million mark as the number of cases surged Thursday to 12,38,635. A total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22. Wednesday a total of 3,50,823 samples were, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) officials said.

“One million tests were done in three days till Wednesday. The testing capacity has been increased to around 4 lakh per day,” scientist and media coordinator at ICMR Lokesh Sharma said.

“The total number of recovered cases has jumped to 7,82,606. There has been appreciable growth in the recovery rate, which stands at 63.18 per cent,” the ministry said. This accomplishment can be attributed to the central government-led COVID-19 management strategies, it said. Sustained efforts by the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) are resulting in more effective containment, aggressive testing, the ministry added.

The Union Government continues to coordinate with the efforts of the states and UTs. The Centre sends teams of experts to areas witnessing increase in caseload. Hand-holding of COVID-19 hospitals in states is being done through the tele-consultation programme led by AIIMS, New Delhi.

“These combined efforts have resulted in case fatality rate (CFR) being managed at low levels. It is 2.41 per cent, as on date, and steadily declining,” informed the Health Ministry. “This has also helped in reducing the actual caseload of COVID-19 cases which remains confined to 4,26,167 active patients only,” it added.