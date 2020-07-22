Aska: As plasma therapy treatment for COVID-19 infected patients has started already in the state recently, 100 warrior cops are set to donate blood plasma for the purpose, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai informed Tuesday.

Also read: Plasma therapy gives added advantage to SCBMCH in COVID-19 treatment

It is known that, all voluntary donors shall undergo COVID-19 test and other ancillary tests, at the very outset. As per norms of the state government, a donor should be in the age group of 20 to 50 years with minimum body weight of 55kg and should have got cured from COVID-19 infection for at least not less than four weeks.

Durin the felicitation ceremony of these COVID-19 warriors at Aska police station premises, Rai said, “Out of 150 coronavirus infected policemen in Ganjam district, 120 have already got cured from the deadly disease, all of whom are interested to voluntarily donate blood plasma for COVID-19 therapeutic treatment”.

Aska government hospital medical officer Mohan Barik, sub divisional police officer Suryamani Pradhan, police station in-charge Prashant Kumar Sahu, were the chief dignitaries present on the occasion.

PNN