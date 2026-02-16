Rourkela: India endured a 2-4 defeat against Argentina in the last match of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 Sunday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Tadeo Marcucci (28’, 49’) led the Argentinian attack with a brace, while Tomas Domene (18’) and Lucio Mendez (43’) made vital contributions as well.

For India, Aditya Lalage (50’) and Sanjay (59’) were the goal scorers in a hard-fought encounter.

The South Americans registered their first attempt as early as the third minute when Lucas Martínez struck on the turn from inside the circle, beating Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, only to be denied by the post.

India conceded early in the second quarter, and it was a penalty corner that hurt the hosts.

In the 18th minute, Domene made the most of the set-piece to slot it past the Goalkeeper and give his side the lead.

Argentina doubled their advantage by Tadeo Marcucci soon after, with India struggling to hold and win possession in the midfield.

The visitors soon extended their lead. Lucio Mendez made no mistake and landed a clinical finish to put Argentina 3-0 ahead.

Argentina made it 4-0 on their ninth penalty corner of the night.

Marcucci found the ball after a scramble and finished it from close range.

It was Hardik Singh who set up the first goal for India, using a 50th minute free hit to expertly position himself and thread it goalwards.

Lalage pounced on the opportunity to etch his name on the scoresheet with a swift deflection.

Minutes before the final hooter, India were awarded a penalty stroke, and Sanjay stepped up to finish with composure, narrowing the margin to 4-2.