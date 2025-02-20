Bhubaneswar: The Indian men’s hockey team will be aiming for consistency as it prepares to take on Ireland in their next set of matches in the FIH Pro League 2024-25, captain Harmanpreet stressed that every match is vital, and the team will look to carry on the momentum from the previous win.

After a mixed start to their campaign, India is looking to build momentum and climb the points table with solid performances in the upcoming games. The hosts opened the tournament with a 3-1 loss against Spain but quickly bounced back with a commanding 2-0 victory against the same opponents in the second game.

However, their search for winning momentum faltered when they were outplayed 4-1 by Germany in their third match. India managed to recover in the fourth game, securing a narrow 1-0 win over the Germans, thanks to the return of captain Harmanpreet and vice-captain Hardik Singh, both of whom missed the first leg against Germany due to injury.

Currently placed seventh in the standings with six points from four games, India will be looking to fix their penalty corner conversion issues, which have been a persistent challenge in the tournament. Despite earning 14 penalty corners across their four matches, the Indian team has yet to convert any of these opportunities into goals.

Speaking ahead of the matches against Ireland, India Captain Harmanpreet Singh stated, “These upcoming matches are vital for us as we look to find consistency and build momentum in the FIH Pro League. Every game is an opportunity to improve and gather crucial points, and we know Ireland will present a tough challenge. Even though they are lower in the standings, they’re a team that fights hard and can surprise any opponent, so we can’t afford to take them lightly.”

“Our main focus will be on improving our penalty corner conversions, which have been an area we’ve struggled with. We’ve been creating opportunities, but we need to be more clinical in executing them.

“The team has been working hard in training to address these issues, and we’re confident that we’ll show progress in the next matches. We’re ready to give it our all, and we hope to carry forward the momentum from our last win and keep improving as we move forward in the league,” he added.

On the other hand, Ireland has struggled in the tournament so far and is currently at the bottom of the points table with just one point from four games. They have lost three matches in regulation time and one in a shootout, making them eager for a turnaround in form.

Historically, India have had the upper hand in this matchup, having won seven out of the nine encounters between the two teams since 2013. Ireland has managed just one win, while one match ended in a draw.

India will face Ireland February 21 and 22. With India’s focus on maintaining consistency and Ireland seeking their first victory, the upcoming matches promise to be crucial for both teams.

IANS