Bhubaneswar: Aaina, a city based socio-cultural organisation Saturday organised an online movie festival to promote young filmmakers of the state. The organisers invited the movies those based on the advantage of the lockdown.

The panel that judged the movies comprised names such as Ritwik Das, Ashutosh Patnaik, Abhishek Swain, Sangram Keshari Sahu and Subhasmita Jena who have already earned some reputation at national and international levels. Of the 26 movies that participated in the festival, four were adjudged as winners at different categories.

Ananya Kanungo won the first prize and a cash award of Rs 5,000 along with an e-certificate for her movie Aarambh while the second prize having a cash award of Rs 3,000 went to Minus+ made by Arnab Maity. Hold My Hand by Suraj Pattanayak won the third prize as well as Rs 2,000 in cash. Paper Rocket made by Bibek Kumar Panda won the jury appreciation award.

“ Such films often changed people have a pessimistic approach towards life and the organisers have done a great job by inviting movies based on positivity,” said jury member Ritwik Das.