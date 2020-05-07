Visakhapatnam: Famous personalities belonging to the sports world and Hindi film industry expressed their anguish over the gas leak incident here Thursday. The tragedy left 11 people dead and hundreds ill. Here’s what the stars had to say on social media regarding the tragedy.

Sachin Tendulkar

Visuals coming out of Vizag are heartbreaking. Praying for the quick recovery of the people who have been impacted by the gas leak. My deepest condolences with the families who have lost their loved ones.

Virat Kohli

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital.

SS Rajamouli (Filmmaker)

Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the gas leak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones.

Anupam Kher

Heartbreaking visuals from Vizag. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and lets pray for everyone affected and recovering in the hospital.

PV Sindhu

Heartbreaking to see the visuals of the gas leak. MY thoughts and prayers are with the people of Vizag.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Extremely saddened to hear about the gas leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.

Anushka Sharma

Shocked to hear the news. My heart goes out to the people of the city and I pray for the well-being of all. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Hrithik Roshan

Prayers for quick and complete recovery of those hospitalised. Stay strong.

Anil Kapoor

Deeply saddened by the news of the #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and praying for the speedy recovery of the ones suffering.

Mahesh Babu

It was heart wrenching to hear the news of the gas leak, more so during these challenging times. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you… Stay safe VIZAG.

Arjun Kapoor

I am deeply saddened by this horrific accident. Condolences to families who have lost their lives and hoping for a speedy recovery for the rest.

Agencies