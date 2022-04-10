Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has said his action film with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar is complete. Shahid Kapoor said they are hoping to release the movie sometime this year. The film is being presented by Jio Studios in association with Zafar’s ‘AAZ Films’, ‘Offside Entertainment’ and ‘The Vermillion World’. The film is billed as a ‘stylised relentless action-packed ride’.

Talking about the yet untitled project, Shahid said the film is a departure from the ‘typical’ action movies. “Ali’s film is ready. It is a kind of action that I have not done before. It is new for me and him. It is an edgy action, not like the typical one, it has a quirk to it,” Shahid stated.

“It (doing action) is very tiring and I have lost a lot of weight. I had a great time working on it. Ali and I have known each other for a decade and we decided to collaborate on this. It will come out this year,” Shahid added.

Apart from Zafar’s film, the 41-year-old actor is set to make his OTT debut with a ‘Prime Video’ series from The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show is an interesting and exciting project, Shahid said and called it a ‘quirky crime drama’.

Last year, Shahid was also signed to play a paratrooper in an action film titled Bull. The movie is inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Set in the 1980s, the film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar. He has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

The actor said the logistical details on Bull are still being worked out. “Bull is still later in the future. It might not happen immediately. It’s just a few logistical things that need to be worked out. It is not on agenda right now,” informed Shahid.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of Jersey, a Hindi remake of National Award-winning Telugu sports drama of the same name.

Shahid said he is grateful for the varied offers coming his way today. However, it is difficult to find interesting opportunities all the time. “I have a film coming out two-and-half years after a super successful film without having another release (in between). It is great for me,” the actor said.

Jersey is Shahid’s first release since 2019’s Kabir Singh. Shahid said he believes in doing ‘qualitative work’. “You can only be good or better than the opportunity that is in front of you. I am thankful that opportunities are coming my way. It is difficult to find that consistently because great characters and films don’t happen every day. In the last two-three years, I am happy with the work that I am doing. I’m feeling good about it deep down,” informed Shahid.

Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur and is set to hit the screens April 14.