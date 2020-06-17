Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born IPS officer Basant Rath earned the nickname ‘Singham’ during his tenure as IGP, Traffic in Jammu and Kashmir. The 2000 batch officer of J&K cadre has been lauded by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for his tough stand against law violators. Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter to praise the officer. He said he would someday like to make a film on the life of Rath.

Bhatt tweeted Wednesday a photo of Rath with the caption, “Someday I wish to make a film on the life of this enigmatic poet/ police officer. Janam din mubarak Basant (happy birthday Basant). People like you are so hard to find.”

Some day I wish to make a film on the life of this enigmatic poet/ police officer. Janam din mubarak Basant. People like you are so hard to find. @KangriCarrier pic.twitter.com/S4FoTVHKiY — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 17, 2020

The IPS officer is known for his tough stance against people who do not obey traffic rules. While enforcing the law, Rath does not care for names or families the violators may be from. Rath just simply punishes and disciplines them. He once towed away an Audi car belonging to a top police officer’s kin as the vehicle had been parked in a no-parking zone. From the time he has been given charge of the traffic department in J&K violations have decreased considerably.

However, in 2018, Rath was removed from his post as IGP, Traffic as he got involved in a major brawl with Srinagar mayor Junaid Matoo.

Rath is also known for his philanthropic acts. He has set up two libraries for in Srinagar. He regularly distributes books to the poor and needy students of J&K.

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi also shared and praised Rath for his commendable work in society. He also lauded Rath for helping out the needy students by giving them books.

PNN