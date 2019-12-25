Mumbai: Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj has said he is ‘disgusted’ with reports of vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

The director also asked whether a ‘judicial inquiry’ will be ordered after reports of police allegedly indulging in vandalism emerged.

“Disgusting to see on NDTV what UP police is doing. Breaking CCTVs and Ransacking. Damaging public property. Now what? Will there be a judicial inquiry?” Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

Muzaffarnagar witnessed violence last Friday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC), along with 12 other districts in the state. The police also allegedly vandalised public property and damaged CCTVs, according to a report.

Meanwhile in a separate development Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati asked Wednesday the UP government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship protests and help the innocent victims.

“The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the new citizenship law.

