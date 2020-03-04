Kendrapara: Though its late but finally, the Jamboo marine police has registered a case against Biren Basu ,the Assistant Engineer(AE) of R&B department, Mahakalpara sub-division for his alleged involvement in threatening a RTI activist and his father to withdraw an application.

According to sources, one Amitabh Chand, a RTI activist of Ramnagar under Jamboo Marine police station, recently filed a RTI application to the concerned authority of R&B department seeking details on three projects, including the Angulai-Orta road, Chandiapalli bridge construction work and also Daspada-Kharanashi Jetty road.

The assistant engineer of R&B department, Mahakalapara sub-division, Biren Basu, allegedly made a telephone call to the RTI activist, Amitabh Chand, and his father; threatening the duo by directing to withdraw the RTI application.

Though, the RTI activist lodged an FIR at Jamboo Marine police station, but the Marine police did not register a case. Later, following the direction of the senior police officer, Jamboo Marine police recently registered a case bearing Jamboo Marine police station case no-17/20 under Sections 506 and 507 of the IPC against Biren Basu, the Assistant Engineer, and started an inquiry on the alleged matter, informed police sources.