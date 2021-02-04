Bhubaneswar: Cricketers usually refrain from using social media platforms on controversial topics. Not this time though. Many Indian cricketers past and present, in the last couple of days have taken to the social media to talk on the ongoing farmers’ protests. They did so after Rihanna’s tweet on the farmers’ protest attracted global attention. It is understood that the cricketers will toe the dotted line. However, for once they have decided to open up.

Among those who posted comments on social media platforms were Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. Others who joined commented on the farmers’ protests were head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma and former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Suresh Raina.

Tendulkar said ‘external forces can be spectators but not participants’. He wrote: “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Tendulkar said in his tweet.

Kohli asserted how farmers are an integral part of India. He said he is hoping for an amicable solution to the ongoing controversy. “Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,” Kohli posted on his Twitter account.

“India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER,” tweeted limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Shastri meanwhile said, “Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind!”

Rahane also spoke on the same lines. He said he wants everyone to stay united and then work towards resolving the internal issues together. “There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether,” Rahane tweeted.

Former Test skipper Anil Kumble also followed with a tweet of his own that said that India is more than capable of taking its internal issues to amicable solutions. “As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” Kumble tweeted.