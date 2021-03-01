Kesinga: People’s long wait for a railway under pass near the level crossing in this town of Kalahandi district will finally come to end March 4. The underpass will be inaugurated for the public on that day.

The residents have suffered a lot due to the level crossing. They have the bad experience of getting stuck in traffic snarls, sometimes for more than an hour. Even ambulances used to get stuck for lengthy periods due to the level crossing. In one such incident, a patient while being shifted to a hospital in an ambulance succumbed as it got delayed due to traffic congestion.

Demanding an under pass near the level crossing, the ‘Railway Kriyanusthan Committee’ had launched a 24-day long demonstration in Kesinga town in January, 2020. While the residents had extended full support to it, leaders like former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Narla MLA Bhupinder Singh attended the dharna on different days.

The agitation was withdrawn February 14, 2020 when District Collector Dr Gavali Parag Harshad reached the dharna site with the letter from works department and assured them that an under bridge would soon be constructed.

While the construction of the under pass was started in March, 2020, the facility was scheduled to be inaugurated March 4, 2021.

When contacted, Kashi Saha, a senior railway official at ADAEN/Titlagarh informed that the construction work of the under bridge is in its last stage. “It will be inaugurated on schedule March 4,” he informed.

This piece of news has certainly made the residents of this town a very happy lot.

