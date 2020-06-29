Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left the entire nation in shock. Fans and friends from the film fraternity have been pouring in tributes for the Kedarnath actor.

Producers like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and many others have been slammed by fans on social media over nepotism. Fans have been blaming nepotism for Sushant’s death.

Meanwhile, hero of migrant labourers, Sonu Sood has opened up on the late actor’s death.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Sonu Sood spoke on the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput and said that it is not fair to blame one section of Bollywood. He also spoke on the raging insider versus outsider debate in the industry and opened up on his experiences on the issue.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, condoling Sushant’s demise.

He wrote, “Not fair my brother. I run short of words to describe how I feel today. You were an achiever my friend and everyone who knew you was so proud of you, wish you had stayed at the crease a little longer. Will miss you always bhai…. Always (sic).”

He added, “Today we lost a friend, a colleague & this loss is irreparable. I request my friends from the media not to sensationalise this, I request everyone not to share his last images. A boy who came to this city with dreams in his eyes and achieved so much, has left us forever. Let him rest in peace (sic).”

The Bihar boy carved a niche for himself as Maanav in Pavitra Rishta. He then shifted his base to B-Town and established himself as a bankable actor in a short span of time with back to back hits.

He was best known for his performances in Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and PK.

The 34-year-old Chhichhore star allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was suffering from depression for the last six months.