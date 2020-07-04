Mumbai: There have been reports of Sooraj Pancholi’s relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian. Yesterday, the Hero actor was trending on Twitter as netizens made theories and linked him to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s demise.

Soon we saw the rumours Disha being pregnant with Sooraj’s child and had a scuffle with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2017.

However, Sooraj Pancholi finally cleared the air. Talking about that, Sooraj told, “What scuffle with Sushant? I never had any argument with him, which I have clarified before as well. And, why will Salman Khan get involved in my life? Does he not have other things to do? I don’t even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant’s death, and I feel bad for the families involved. Someone has written this rubbish on their personal Facebook page, made it into a movie script and put it out there.”

The actor also said that there was no hostility between him and Sushant. He was senior to me and way more successful. I was not in his league to even compete with him. I was nowhere a threat to him. He treated me like a younger brother. Whenever we met, we either spoke about films or my fitness training.

On asked whether Salman Khan is defending stories, he replied, “Why would he do this for me? Salman Khan is the producer of my first film (Hero, 2015). He gave us a chance, and after that, it has been my journey. He is not responsible for what we do in the future. You need to find your way. I cannot rely on Salman sir and cannot expect him to be my Godfather. I have never been dependent on him and he wouldn’t want it that way, too.”