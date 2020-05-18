Bhanjanagar: A complaint was filed against Surat police at Bhanjanagar police station on the charge of beating up a local youth to death, the police said.

Satyaban Swain of Baruda village under this police limits was allegedly beaten to death by Ambroli police in Surat when he was preparing to return home in Ganjam, Sunday. He was working at a plant in Surat.

The complaint was filed by Santosh Swain, the elder brother of the deceased, at Bhanjanagar police station, four days after the incident. He demanded stringent action against the guilty police personnel for his brother’s death.

Santosh in his FIR alleged that the incident occurred when Satyaban had gone to book a train ticket at a shop near his place of residence when Ambroli police in Surat started caning the people following a brawl.

Satyaban ran back and took shelter at his residence in the plant when police chased them from behind and beat up the people inside the house. Critically injured, Satyaban was rushed in an ambulance to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The incident has sparked tension in the state with people from various walks of life demanding stringent action against the Surat police for their high-handedness.

PNN