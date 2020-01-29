Puri: Shree Jagannath Sena, a voluntary outfit, Wednesday, alleged that several projects in the Holy City have been awarded to Dillip Constructions Private Limited without inviting tenders.

Dillip Constructions Private Limited was in the eye of the storm recently after an under-construction link between two terminals at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar collapsed January 24. Police have arrested Dillip Constructions chief Dillip Khatei and three others in connection with the mishap.

Members of Shree Jagannath Sena alleged that Dillip Constructions has been engaged to implement some beautification projects around Srimandir. The construction company had earlier built Niladri Bhakta Niwas and a shed at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir. Besides, the company had carried out beautification work at Srimandir Jagamohan, they claimed.

“Dillip Constructions is now building a shelter-house for Habishyalis at Narendrakona and a shelter house for devotees on the premises of an old jail in the city. The authorities concerned have awarded all these projects to the construction company without inviting any tender,” said Shree Jagannath Sena convener Priyadarshan Pattnaik.

The outfit also lodged a FIR against Dillip Constructions with Singhadwar police and sought an impartial probe into the issue.

“There must be a probe to find out how Dillip Constructions managed to get all these projects. Besides, the authorities concerned should examine the quality of the construction works. We are seeking stern action against the officials who have awarded projects worth crores of rupees to Dillip Constructions without inviting tenders,” Pattnaik said.