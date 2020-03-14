Balasore: Properties worth over a crore of rupees were gutted when fire broke out in one of the gowdowns of Emami Paper Mills at Balgoplpur in Remuna area of Balasore recently.

However, the cause of fire was not known. Firefighters from Balasore and Remuna doused the inferno.

The exact extent of loss is not known while the company is assessing the damage, said Manoj Kumar Padhi, the public relations officer of Emami Paper Mills.

Fire officer Dhiren Soren said though the exact cause of the fire was not known, it is suspected to be due to an electric short circuit.