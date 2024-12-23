Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a godown in Bhubaneswar’s Satyanagar area at around 7pm Monday, officials said.

Fire teams arrived at the scene and used manual and robotic fire tenders to control the flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported, they said.

Also Read | Electric scooter catches fire, burns 4 other vehicles

“As there were large quantities of goods stored at the site, the fire had spread throughout the godown by 9pm but was later brought under control,” officials added.

“Locals first noticed the fire at the godown of a goods distributor and immediately alerted the fire service. Six fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire,” police said.

PTI