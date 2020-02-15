Cuttack: Fire broke out at the third-floor office of Board of Revenue building in Cuttack Saturday afternoon.

According to a source, the incident took place at around 12:30pm. Panic gripped the officials present on the floor after some of the staff members spotted smoke emanating from the washroom.

On being informed, fire brigade officials reached the spot and doused the flames. That said, there have been no casualties. Losses to the office assets are yet to be known.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that the fire might have erupted from a burnt cigarette filter dumped inside the washroom.