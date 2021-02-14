Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at Botanical garden near Nandankanan zoo on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city, Sunday.

Luckily, no causality has been reported yet.

A forested area in the garden was in flames. On being informed, two fire engines from Barang fire station reached the spot to douse the fire.

The firefighters were still trying to tame the fire at the time of filing this report.

While the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the dry leaves and twigs may have caught fire from a hearth made by picnickers inside the garden.

Since it is a developing story, more details are awaited.

PNN